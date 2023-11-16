Omaha man arrested, accused of assault, throwing explosive at car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is behind bars accused of throwing an explosive at a car.

Nicholas Thomas, 41, was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of using an explosive device, criminal mischief, and domestic violence.

Nicholas Thomas, 41. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home near NP Dodge Park on Wednesday morning, responding to a report of shots fired.

A woman told deputies that a man kicked in her front door and assaulted her. After he left, he then allegedly threw an explosive at her car. The device went off and caused serious damage.

