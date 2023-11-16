Omaha caramel business seeing rapid growth as holidays appraoch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For a lot of small companies in Omaha, the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year for business.

But a small business doesn’t get much smaller than this: a mother, a daughter, and a friend.

Christina Rohling is the owner of Boxicanyon Caramels. The sweet treat reminds her of Christmas time years ago.

“They take me back to my childhood when I was growing up,” Rohling said. “We would have something that tasted just like it, if not the same thing, from a neighbor every Christmas Eve.”

It took a lot of hard work for Christina to keep those Christmas memories alive.

“When I first started, the first four or five years, I would go into a commercial kitchen after they closed a 10 p.m. and stir for two and a half hours, eight to ten pots [of caramel],” Rohling said.

Things are a bit easier now.

Machines cook and mix the caramels, but they are still wrapped by hand with care.

“We try to wrap every other day so we can give our hands a rest, and then package on the off-days,” Rohling said.

This time of year, there’s no time to rest. They can’t fill the bags fast enough, as lots of people want caramels for the Christmas season.

With internet sales, caramels are being shipped all across the country, and this little family business is growing.

“I keep track of how many wrappers we’ve gone through,” Rohling said. “We’re at 1,130,000 caramels.”

Despite the big numbers, Boxicanyon is still a small business. Jessica Lamoureux has been here from the beginning. Sometimes, she even brings her young son to work.

“I feel like a little bit part of a family when I come here,” Lamoureux said. “Mom’s here, Uncle Mike is here, I feel like part of the family when I come to work.”

And even though Christina’s mom doesn’t get paid, she’s still proud of the small business that her daughter has built.

“She’s a remarkable kid and I think she’s done an amazing job,” Christina’s mother, Lee Belford said. “All the different flavors, you don’t get that in other caramel places, and I think that makes it special.”

Christina tells 6 News the name “Boxicanyon” comes from her husband’s childhood, when they gave that name to a lot they played in as kids.

