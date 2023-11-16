We are Local
Man sentenced to jail for role in fatal Omaha crash

The charges stem from a west Omaha collision that killed a man in April.
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The driver in a fatal crash that killed one person in Omaha received his sentence today.

Corey Johnston, 32, pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide, a misdemeanor. He will serve 90 days in jail followed by two years probation.

The deadly crash happened near 132nd Street and West Dodge Road in the early morning hours of April 10.

Omaha Police said 22-year-old Ty Rannals of Omaha was driving a motorcycle southbound on 132nd Street when he was struck by a semi driven by Johnston.

Rannals died shortly after being transported to the hospital.

