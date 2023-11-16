We are Local
Man reportedly found trying on Omaha woman’s clothes in her apartment charged with trespassing

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman said she called 911 shortly after arriving home late one night last week to find a strange man trying on her clothes in her apartment.

Ben Bovenzi, 42, appeared in Douglas County Court on Thursday after he was booked on burglary charges. He was formally charged with misdemeanor trespassing and entered a plea of not guilty.

Bond was set at $5,000. The pretrial hearing is set for Dec. 15.

Bovenzi was arrested after an intruder was reported at 12:49 a.m. Friday in a residence near 25th Avenue and Cuming Street. Officers were dispatched to a call of a “burglary in progress.”

According to the affidavit, the victim told Omaha Police that she arrived home to find the lights on and her shower running. She told police she headed toward her bathroom and saw a man she didn’t know trying on her clothes and asked him to leave.

The man did remove her clothing that he was wearing and put his own clothes back on, according to the record. He then left through a back door but immediately returned to the residence through the front door.

No items were reported stolen.

Bovenzi admitted to being in the apartment, taking a shower, and wearing the clothes, the affidavit states.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

