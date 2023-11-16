We are Local
Man arrested after 100 pounds of marijuana found in car on I-80 near York

Enrique Alcala Zavalza
Enrique Alcala Zavalza(York County Jail)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A California man was arrested Wednesday after a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near York.

According to NSP, a trooper had seen a car driving on the shoulder of I-80 near York just before 7 a.m. and performed a traffic stop.

During the stop, NSP said the trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside the car and began a search which revealed one duffle bag and several trash bags containing packages of marijuana. In total, the packages weighed 100 pounds.

The driver, Enrique Alcala Zavalza, 50, was arrested and lodged in York County Jail for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver.

