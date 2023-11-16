Lincoln doctor offers ways to cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The holidays can be a cheerful time of year, but the shorter days and longer nights can also cast a shadow on the fun. Mental health experts say during this time of year cases of Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD rise.

SAD is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons. It begins and ends at about the same time every year. Dr. David Miers, the Senior Director of Mental Health and Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln said the shorter days can cause a chemical imbalance in our brains and disrupt our circadian rhythm.

A sign of someone suffering from SAD is lack of energy and not wanting to do activities that typically bring joy.

“Once in a while, it’s not a big deal,” Miers said. “If you start seeing a pattern of them not wanting to do those things that could be a sign that this person might be experiencing some type of depression; it could be Seasonal Affective Disorder.”

Other things to look out for are lack of concentration as well as changes in eating or sleeping habits.

To cope with SAD, Dr. Miers said you can try getting outside, and getting sunlight if weather allows. If not, you can open the curtains to let light in. Dr. Miers suggests talking to your healthcare provider about getting a light therapy box for the inside of your home. It mimics outdoor light and can boost your mood, easing symptoms. Getting exercise also helps boost endorphins, and you don’t have to join a gym to get in on the action.

“It could be that you’re walking around the block a couple times and if it’s too cold that you’re maybe going to the mall and walking around the mall or doing something to get some activity,” Miers said.

While it’s normal to feel down from time to time, Dr. Miers said if those feelings continue or turn into thoughts of suicide, visit with your healthcare professional. Bryan Health also has a free mental health screening you can take online. It’s anonymous and can help decipher what your feelings are and treatment moving forward. If you are having thoughts or suicide, or have a friend who is, call the National Suicide Hotline, 988.

