Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A windy day Thursday before colder weather moves in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a fantastic fall day with highs reaching the mid 60s, temperatures have fallen back into the 50s and will continue to cool into the 40s through the next few hours. Clear skies and calm conditions will remain in place overnight.

Temperatures tomorrow will start off in the mid to upper 40s, quickly warming close to 70° for the high once again. This will continue the string of days with above-average highs so far this week.

A First Alert to a couple changes on the way for tomorrow: very strong winds moving in along with cloudy skies.

We’ll begin the day with a strong south wind gusting up to 35 mph, turning into a north wind gusting up to 40 mph by the end of the day. This change in wind speed indicates our next cold front moving into the area tomorrow evening.

Thursday will also be the last day we reach close to 70 degrees for a while. Temperatures will drop to the 50s by Friday, close to average for mid-November. Saturday will be pleasant with sunshine and a high near 60, likely the pick day of the weekend to get outside! Sunday will be a bit cooler with rain chances moving in after sunset.

Rain chances will continue through the day on Monday with a strong breeze making for a chilly start to the week. Temperatures will continue in the 40s through Thanksgiving, with temperatures retuning to the 30s heading into next weekend.

