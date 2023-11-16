Iowa trucker delivering U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - A truck driver from Iowa has a special responsibility this week.

Tim Dean from Griswold, Iowa, was tasked with delivering the tree that will be used as the official Christmas tree displayed on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Dean has made 19 stops with the tree since first beginning the journey from where it was harvested, at the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia. He’s scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Tim Dean of Griswold, Iowa, is pictured standing in front of his truck carrying the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. (Christopher Knight | U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree)

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, also known as “The People’s Tree,” has taken on a life of its own since its first appearance in 1964, when Speaker of the House John W. McCormack placed a real Christmas tree outside the Capitol building.

A full list of every U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree and where they were harvested can be found here.

