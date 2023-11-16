Grand Island teen killed in deadly Hall County crash

ALDA, Neb. (KSNB) - A deadly early morning crash has claimed the life of a Grand Island teenager.

The Hall County Sheriff’s office said 18-year-old Brennan Villatoro died in an accident in which alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The accident happened Thursday around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Schauppsville Road and Wildwood Drive about three miles southwest of Alda.

The sheriff’s office said an SUV driven by 19-year-old Quentin Scroggin, of Grand Island, was northbound on Schauppsville Road when Scroggin lost control and the vehicle rolled. Five passengers were in the vehicle. Villatoro and one other passenger were ejected.

Scroggin and the other three passengers were taken to CHI St. Francis hospital for treatment of injuries.

The sheriff’s office said criminal charges were pending the results of the investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.