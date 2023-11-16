CHI Health program aims to lessen impact of nurse shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everything from long days to pay and workload has been blamed for the shortage of nurses nationally.

Rebecca Love is chief clinical officer at IntelyCare, a platform for healthcare workers. She said a financially attractive option for nurses is to work as travel nurses.

“They can make twice to three times the amount of any given salary in any given place for that travel assignment, allowing them 13 weeks of assignments of travel, time to go on vacation,” Love said.

She said hospitals looking to keep nurses on board are going to have to compete with that. That means shelling out higher pay.

“If you’re coming in under $80,000, $90,000 a year as a salary per nurse, you’re not even competing with national level starting salaries on the East Coast.”

CHI Health is aiming at just that with its Midwest Internal Travel Program.

Staffing operations market manager Bo Vanis said it’s been active for around five years.

“We really decided to grow it during the pandemic when we were utilizing a lot of travel staff,” Vanis said.

He said nurses who are part of it can be “floated” to work at any of CHI’s 30 facilities in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota.

On top of their regular hourly pay, they receive a 50 percent hourly differential. By that math, someone being paid on the “low” end of $33.50 per hour would be making more than $90,000 a year.

CHI said it’s getting something out of it, too.

“If we’re able to have this internal pool, we don’t have to continually have to pay for orientation.”

While they’re still required to work 12-hour shifts, it’s three days a week.

Vanis said the benefit of these nurses traveling also gives them a change of scenery, helping keep some of the burnout at bay.

“Burnout is ultimately sometimes tied to that rut that you get—that routine that continues,” he said. “They’re still able to meet new people and they’re able to experience new facilities and new leadership styles across our system.”

He also said he’s on the verge of expanding the program into Arizona and Nevada.

It may not address all of the reasons why nurses are leaving the workforce, but it checks some of the boxes.

To learn more about the Midwest Internal Travel Program, send an email to EnterpriseStaffingPool@chihealth.com

