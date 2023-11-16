LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: ‘Baby Bob’ groundbreaking brings Omaha, Council Bluffs mayors together

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha and Council Bluffs are marking the start of another connection between the two cities.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh will join other area leaders for a groundbreaking on Thursday afternoon.

Watch a livestream of the 1:30 p.m. event above, in our apps, and on the 6 News Facebook and YouTube pages.

In March, planners said construction was expected to be completed at the end of 2024. That’s when the Omaha City Council approved a $6 million construction bid for the construction of the Baby Bob.

Local contractor Hawkins Construction Co. is building the federally funded project, which will connect the Charles Schwab ballpark and arena area to the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. The addition will cut the walk from the bridge to the downtown ballpark area from nearly a mile to less than a quarter mile.

Illustrations show concepts for the "Baby Bob" extension of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. (Courtesy images)

Some initial construction work is already underway; crew started working around Riverfront Drive in May, but hasn’t caused any major traffic issues. As work continues, it’s not expect to disrupt any major tourist events, like the College World Series, though the city’s urban planning department has said that utility work is expected to be a bit complicated in that area.

The connector bridge was in the original plans for the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, but costs pushed the connector plan aside.

Omaha City Council has greenlit $6 million for what's being dubbed the "Baby Bob" pedestrian bridge, set to connect the CHI Health Center to the riverfront.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

—

Get breaking news alerts in your inbox. Sign up for 6 News email newsletters.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.