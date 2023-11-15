Washington County authorities identify man killed in crash near Fort Calhoun

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Washington County authorities on Wednesday made public the identity of the man who was ejected in an overnight crash near Fort Calhoun and died.

Jose Ramon Munoz, 43, of Evans, Colo., was found dead after an apparent single-car crash in rural Washington County just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to an update from Sheriff Mike Robinson.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department said earlier this week that a deputy discovered the body in a bean field off County Road P51, just southeast of Fort Calhoun. According to the report, an investigation determined the driver was headed north on the road when he failed to navigate a curve, left the roadway, and rolled into a bean field.

The impact of the crash ejected the driver from the car.

