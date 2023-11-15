We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Stretch of north Omaha street closed due to building safety zone

(KPLC (Canva))
By Nick Stavas
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small stretch of a busy Omaha street is closed until further notice.

The Omaha Public Works Department announced Wednesday that the southbound lanes of Military Avenue between NW Radial Highway and Binney Street will be restricted for the foreseeable future.

The department cites a building safety zone in the west section of Military Avenue, ordered by the City of Omaha Planning Department, as the reason for the road closure.

Omaha Police told 6 News that the city is concerned about the building next to the Full House Bar.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of man killed in Douglas County house fire
The dark, 7 second video appears to show Tyler Goodrich running from his home.
Security video released shows last sighting of Tyler Goodrich
Man found dead after apparent overnight crash in Washington County
The "Rainbow House" is located in Omaha's Dundee neighborhood.
Omaha ‘rainbow house’ brightens up Dundee neighborhood
Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit

Latest News

Washington County authorities identify man killed in crash near Fort Calhoun
Omaha City Council unanimously approves Vision Zero traffic safety plan
First responders arrived at the bridge over Deadmans Run, near 29th Street and Cornhusker...
Man spends hours in upside-down vehicle after swerving to avoid deer in north Lincoln
6 First Traffic Alert: Omaha braces drivers for several 10-day street projects