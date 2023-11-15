Stretch of north Omaha street closed due to building safety zone

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small stretch of a busy Omaha street is closed until further notice.

The Omaha Public Works Department announced Wednesday that the southbound lanes of Military Avenue between NW Radial Highway and Binney Street will be restricted for the foreseeable future.

The department cites a building safety zone in the west section of Military Avenue, ordered by the City of Omaha Planning Department, as the reason for the road closure.

Omaha Police told 6 News that the city is concerned about the building next to the Full House Bar.

