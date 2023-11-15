Security video released shows last sighting of Tyler Goodrich

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office released a short video Wednesday of the last sighting of 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich.

The 7-second video from Nov. 3 at 7:41p.m. is from a camera overlooking a driveway on the west side of Tyler’s home in southwest Lincoln.

While the video is dark, the sheriff’s office said there’s no reason not to believe the video is of Tyler.

LSO Chief Deputy Ben Houchin previously said this is still a missing person’s case and there’s nothing to suggest something criminal happened. On Wednesday, Houchin added that Tyler would not be in trouble criminally if he is hiding.

“We want everybody to know he is not in any trouble, criminally whatsoever for anything that has transpired,” Houchin said.

The video shows Tyler running away, and authorities have said he was upset at the time.

Missing Poster for Tyler Goodrich (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

