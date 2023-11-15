Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another mild Fall day but without the wind

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The brisk Fall air we’ve had each morning this week, including today, will be replace by widespread warmth and abundant sunshine by the middle of the day. Highs in the upper 60s for the majority of us will feel spectacular yet again.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully we get a break from the wind today with gusts no stronger than 10 mph and those will be from the south this afternoon.

The wind will return Thursday though with gusts to 40 mph from the southwest during the morning into the early afternoon. Then a front will drop in from the north and flip the wind around for the evening. Gusts to 40 mph out of the north are likely for a while Thursday evening but should gradually fade overnight by Friday morning.

Thursday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Thursday will also be the last day we make a run at 70 degrees for a while. that should happen by mid afternoon before that cooler north wind kicks in. The colder air moving in means highs closer to 50 degrees by Friday afternoon

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Highs in the 50s to near 60 are likely over the weekend before we finally get a rain chance in the forecast Sunday night and Monday. It’s very possible that on and off shower could be with us all day Monday the way things look now. Keep an eye on that trend if you have Monday plans.

Monday Rain (WOWT)

