We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rural Iowa citizens push for public inspection on construction, remodeling projects

A woman in Mills County is pushing for public inspections to return for construction and remodeling projects after getting into a dispute with a contractor.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Iowa (WOWT) - A contractor who Eva Hall says she paid $20,000 claims that the 71-year-old homeowner got her money’s worth.

But Eva disagreed after another contractor told her she needed to pay thousands of dollars more to complete and correct the project. So who’s right?

“He should be accountable and have an inspector say ‘You did not do that right,’” Eva said.

But the town of Hastings, which only houses a population of 152 people, doesn’t have a building inspector, nor does Mills County.

“There have been complaints because now they’re finding out, ‘How come the mortgage [companies] aren’t happy?’ Because nobody checked and balanced a lot of this stuff,” said Carol Vinton, a member of the Mills County Board of Supervisors.

In Mills County, contractors go to zoning administrator Holly Jackson for permits and then any work done is on the honor system.

“The contractor is stating that the work was done according to code, but there is no inspection process to ensure that is correct,” Jackson said.

But it hasn’t always been that way.

The program running inspection processes to see if new construction is up to code was dropped in Mills County two years ago. Now, there are plans to bring it back.

Jackson wants to hire a construction expert and she plans to apply for a grant to help with salary and software costs.

“With the changes they’ve been discussing, we’d have someone review the plans and inspect the job sites based on the plans brought in,” Jackson said.

Mark Trively, a project manager whose company hires a private inspector on its jobs, says publicly-funded code review in Mills County would be fair for all.

“I think it’s needed,” Trively said. “It’s a viable process in the new construction and remodeling industry.”

The hills in Mills County are buzzing with builders, so there’s a push to rebuild an inspection program.

“You have to have somebody oversee this,” Vinton said. “So we have now stepped it up and I want it to start moving.”

And not just for new construction.

Eva’s daughter, Margo Palm, says long-time homeowners like her mom deserve to be assured they are getting a remodeling job that will pass the test of time and inspection.

“Take care of people like her and inspect those things that are taken for granted,” Palm said.

Next week, Mills County supervisors may decide whether or not to send a construction review program to the planning commission.

Any recommendations there would come back to the county board for a final vote. There will be public hearings along the way to give contractors and customers a chance to voice their opinions.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuberculosis is also commonly known as TB.
Douglas County officially declares public health emergency after tuberculosis exposures
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all state workers who are still working remotely to return to the office.
Governor orders Nebraska public workers back to the office
One person was hospitalized after a crash along the Douglas/Sarpy County line Monday morning.
One sent to hospital after Monday morning crash in La Vista

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a campaign stop in Council Bluffs on...
Private meeting at Iowa lawmaker’s home helped lead to 70+ endorsements for Nikki Haley
The man accused of assaulting former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally in Council Bluffs appeared in...
Papillion man accused of assaulting former senator appears in court
A man accused of robbing an Omaha gas station and leading a high-speed pursuit across the city...
Omaha robbery suspect makes first appearance in court
Levi Blake has been missing since August.
Authorities still asking for help in search for missing Omaha man