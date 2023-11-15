Nebraska reports slight increase in traffic fatalities in October

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation released new traffic data Wednesday.

The department reported a total of 27 traffic fatalities in 22 separate crashes across the state in the month of October 2023.

Of 21 vehicle occupants killed, 12 were not wearing seatbelts, four were, and five had seatbelt usage marked as “unknown.”

According to the report from NDOT, rural areas remain the most dangerous for drivers, as 22 of the 27 deaths last month occurred in rural locations.

October’s death toll is slightly up from September when only 21 traffic deaths were reported.

In all, Nebraska is on track to reduce the amount of traffic fatalities in 2023.

Based on current data, the state is trending toward its second-lowest yearly traffic total in the past half-decade, with a 13% decrease in total deaths compared to this time last year.

