Midtown Walgreens robbery under investigation by Omaha Police

(AP file photo)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery reported Tuesday night at a Walgreens location near Turner Park.

Witnesses told police that a Black man in a red hoodie came into the store on 30th and Dodge streets at about 9:40 p.m. and demanded cash from the register, according to the OPD report.

The robber then ran from the store, fleeing southbound with an undetermined amount of cash, the report states.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867); or submit an anonymous tip at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

