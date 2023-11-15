Identity released of man killed in Douglas County house fire

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office named the man who died in a house fire over the weekend.

Edward S. Safford, 68, was identified as the victim who died in a fire that was reported around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 249th and West Center Road in Waterloo.

Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow told 6 News that the department’s medical director lives nearby and was first on the scene; despite lifesaving efforts, Safford was pronounced dead.

The investigation into what caused the blaze is still ongoing, but early signs indicate no foul play, DCSO said.

