Identity released of man killed in Douglas County house fire

Waterloo fire officials say a man was killed in a house fire late Saturday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office named the man who died in a house fire over the weekend.

Edward S. Safford, 68, was identified as the victim who died in a fire that was reported around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 249th and West Center Road in Waterloo.

Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow told 6 News that the department’s medical director lives nearby and was first on the scene; despite lifesaving efforts, Safford was pronounced dead.

The investigation into what caused the blaze is still ongoing, but early signs indicate no foul play, DCSO said.

