Family, friends of missing Omaha man plead with community to help in search

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police and the family of a missing Omaha man teamed up Wednesday to once again ask for help.

80-year-old Levi Blake was last seen near 33rd and Lake Street in the extreme heat of August. Family, friends and volunteers have searched the area before, looking for Blake, who suffers from dementia.

Now, police and family gathered to provide an update on the efforts to find him.

“Over the last several months, the Omaha Police Department has been looking into Mr. Levi Blake’s missing persons case,” Sgt. Brett Schrage said. “In that process, we conducted several searches, several interviews, utilized additional internal and external resources... We’ve also reviewed several hours of footage.”

Omaha Police believe Blake may have boarded an Omaha Metro Bus and could be anywhere in the city.

The three months since Blake disappeared have been tough on his family and loved ones.

“It’s just been a very emotional, very mental roller coaster ride for me, as well as the rest of my family, not knowing where he’s at,” said Blake’s son, Terrance Collier. “No matter if you think that it’s not a possibility he could have been in your area, just go out and search. Help us find my father.”

Friends of Blake’s family are turning to social media to help in the search.

“If you’re in tune with the internet and able to do it, tag or upload any pictures with #OPD and #WheresMrBlake,” said Sherman Wells, a family friend of the Blakes. “That way, we will be able to see the areas that you’ve searched and we’ll continue to add to the map that we’ve built together.”

Blake’s family members hope searching a larger area will help ease their pain.

“We have a lot of family hurting behind this and we would like to bring him home.”

Police ask that only adults take part in the search for Blake, and they urge anyone helping to proceed with caution and never put themself in harm’s way.

