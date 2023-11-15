We are Local
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate wanted man

Jerrod Altevogt, 39
Jerrod Altevogt, 39(Dodge County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man suspected of stealing several vehicles across eastern Nebraska.

DCSO tells 6 News Jerrod Altevogt, 39, of Omaha, is a suspect in stolen vehicle cases out of Omaha and the town of Snyder, as well as rural Colfax and Washington counties. They say he is also wanted in Madison County. He may also be accompanied by an unknown male.

We are currently attempting to locate Jerrod Altevogt, 39, of Omaha. Altevogt is a suspect in stolen vehicles out of...

Posted by Dodge County Sheriff's Office NE on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The sheriff’s office is advising the public to lock vehicles and homes and keep vigilant to suspicious activity -- especially in rural areas.

If you see him, do not approach and call 911.

