Dodge County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate wanted man

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man suspected of stealing several vehicles across eastern Nebraska.

DCSO tells 6 News Jerrod Altevogt, 39, of Omaha, is a suspect in stolen vehicle cases out of Omaha and the town of Snyder, as well as rural Colfax and Washington counties. They say he is also wanted in Madison County. He may also be accompanied by an unknown male.

The sheriff’s office is advising the public to lock vehicles and homes and keep vigilant to suspicious activity -- especially in rural areas.

If you see him, do not approach and call 911.

