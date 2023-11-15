Creighton Prep students spearhead food drive during holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called “Operation Others.”

Come this Saturday, organizers are hoping to gather lots of turkeys.

This particular food drive started at Creighton Prep back in 1967 and it is still going strong. High school students from eight different catholic schools take part.

Director Jerry Kinney says they are hoping to serve about 12 hundred families this year just before Christmas. The goal for Saturday is one thousand turkeys.

The drop-off day has three locations:

The west parking lot at Creighton Prep off 72nd and Western, The Skutt Catholic parking lot near 156th and Center, and the GOLFTEC parking lot at 114th and Davenport near the Dodge Expressway.

Local supermarkets now have frozen turkeys in large bins. It’s as easy as buying one and donating it. Any size will do, and organizers already have a list of who will receive one.

“The first Saturday in November the students from all eight Catholic schools set up at call-in bank and received calls from anybody across the whole city,” Kinney said. “They might call because they received a food box from us last year or they’ve visited one of the Catholic Charities pantries regularly.”

The turkey drive is the final component, as students have also been gathering other food items, such as canned goods, since September.

Delivery day for these Christmas feasts is Saturday, Dec. 16.

Mark Bausch is a Senior at Creighton Prep. Three of his siblings were involved in “Operation Others” and he’s carrying on the family legacy.

“The vast majority of people we serve are children and the fact that children don’t have enough to eat despite their parents doing everything in their power to get that food for them is very impactful, " said Bausch.

Etched on the side of the building at Creighton Prep is a prayer that serves as a reminder of what this Jesuit school stands for, including “to give and not count the cost”.

Those involved in “Operation Others” tell 6 News that’s what this drive is all about so that many people here in Omaha do not go hungry, come Christmas time.

The turkey donation drive goes from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Hill Brothers trucking company in Omaha is donating storage space until the food is delivered in mid-December.

