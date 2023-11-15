We are Local
Nebraska abortion rights advocates release petition language to get issue on November 2024 ballot

Protect our Rights
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite the state legislature banning abortion after 12 weeks earlier this year, the fight for abortion rights is not over in Nebraska.

The group Protect Our Rights Nebraska will officially launch their campaign Thursday to get abortion access on the November 2024 ballot.

On Wednesday, the group released the approved petition language.

Object Statement

The object of this petition is to amend the Nebraska Constitution to provide all persons the fundamental right to abortion without interference from the state or its political subdivisions until fetal viability, which is the point in pregnancy when, in the professional judgment of the patient’s health care practitioner, there is a significant likelihood of the fetus’ sustained survival outside the uterus without the application of extraordinary medical measures; or when needed to protect the life or health of the pregnant patient.

Policy Language

Article I of the Nebraska Constitution shall be amended by adding a new section 31 as shown:

All persons shall have a fundamental right to abortion until fetal viability, or when needed to protect the life or health of the pregnant patient, without interference from the state or its political subdivisions. Fetal viability means the point in pregnancy when, in the professional judgment of the patient’s treating health care practitioner, there is a significant likelihood of the fetus’ sustained survival outside the uterus without the application of extraordinary medical measures.

Abortion Policy Language

A constitutional amendment, which is what this petition is, requires 10 percent of registered voters to sign the petition.

Signatures must also be gathered from 5 percent of voters in 38 of 93 of Nebraska’s counties.

“Our constitutional amendment is informed both by medical experts and where most Nebraskans are on this issue,” said Ashlei Spivey, a member of Protect Our Rights’ executive committee. “Unlike the state officials working to totally ban abortion, we’re elevating the voices and lived experiences of Nebraskans who believe that pregnant people should be able to access needed care with compassion and privacy, free from political interference. This amendment will ensure that these personal decisions stay with Nebraskans — not politicians.”

Omaha City Council votes to ban bump stocks