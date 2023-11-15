6 First Alert Traffic update: Progress continues on southwest Omaha road projects

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With winter just around the corner, construction crews at the bridge just west of 90th Street and West Center Road are working at a feverish pace.

“Usually by mid-December we’re getting temperatures that are cold enough that we need to shut down and stop pouring concrete,” said Austin Rowser, Omaha City Engineer.

Crews on this project are repairing the bridge’s surface, structure and medians to create a much better travel experience for drivers.

That work is nearing completion.

Officials tell 6 News that all lanes near 90th Street and West Center Road are expected to open up within the next month.

That will be a welcome sight for beleaguered drivers who use that stretch of Center every day.

Meanwhile, near 156th and Pacific streets, progress continues on construction in this area as well. This project has involved a major widening of 156th Street between West Dodge Road and Pacific Street. All lanes through that stretch are now open.

“You can see the full benefit of the majority of that project now. We just have that intersection to finish there at Pacific,” Rowser said.

This area does remain a pain to drive through, with only a right turn option currently while heading southbound and other lane and turn restrictions through this stretch on Pacific.

Work on this stretch will mostly pause once winter weather hits, meaning drivers need to be patient for construction here to end.

“That was always scheduled to be next spring so we are looking at April, May before that is finished up,” Rowser said.

While paving will be stopped during the winter months, you may notice crews putting up fencing or other similar work.

Officials urge caution in work zones, especially when crews are present.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.