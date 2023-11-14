Three Rivers MRC adds Washington County to jurisdiction

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Three Rivers Public Health Department announced a major addition to its responsibilities Monday.

The department’s Medical Reserve Corps, or MRC, will be adding Washington County, Neb., to its jurisdiction, which had previously been served by the Eastern Nebraska MRC based out of Omaha.

The decision came as a collaborative effort from numerous agencies.

“After working with Washington County Emergency Management, Eastern Nebraska MRC Coordinator, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, and our federal partners at the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, we all concluded it was in the best interest to change the jurisdictional lines,” Jake Dunn with Three Rivers Public Health said in a press release.

The MRC was established nationwide after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, for the purpose of organizing extra medical personnel who volunteer to respond to mass emergencies across the country.

In Nebraska, there are six MRC units with 739 total volunteers.

Three Rivers MRC reminds the public that it’s always looking for volunteers, and a medical license is not required to help. For more information, call 402-704-2245.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.