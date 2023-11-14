Teen charged in two sexual assaults near Memorial Park to remain in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 14-year-old accused of terrorizing and sexually assaulting two women in Memorial Park earlier this year will remain in custody. A juvenile court judge ordered the state Monday to begin looking at group homes that specialize in dealing with young sex offenders.

6 News is choosing not to share his name because he was 13 when the alleged rape and assault occurred; because of that, his case is in juvenile court, where the focus is on rehabilitation, not punishment. By any definition, the allegations against him are unnerving.

Investigators allege that in July, he stole a car, approached two women walking around the park, groping one of them, and later raping another. He also reportedly threatened the life of the other because she had seen his face. Police said he took off when he heard sirens getting close.

The court learned his psychiatric and psycho-sexual risk assessments are complete, and that the now 14-year-old violated youth center rules twice in the last month for fighting.

Today, Juvenile Court Judge Candice Novak ordered the parties involved to begin applying to therapeutic group homes in and out of state that specialize in juvenile sex offenders. He is not to be released from the Douglas County Youth Center, however, until after his hearing in December.

The teen’s attorney attempted to enter a “no contest” plea, but the judge said she wasn’t sure if she would accept that.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.