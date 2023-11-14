Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office warning of jury trial scam

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a jury trial phone scam making the rounds.

SCSO warned in a social media post that Sarpy County’s District Court Clerk or Jury Commissioner will never call and demand money for failing to appear in a jury trial.

SCAM ALERT: If you receive a phone call demanding money because you failed to appear to a jury trial, be advised this is... Posted by Bellevue (Nebraska) Police Department on Monday, November 13, 2023

The sheriff’s office advises you to hang up and report the call to the office’s non-emergency line at (402) 593-4111 or local police.

