Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office warning of jury trial scam
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a jury trial phone scam making the rounds.
SCSO warned in a social media post that Sarpy County’s District Court Clerk or Jury Commissioner will never call and demand money for failing to appear in a jury trial.
The sheriff’s office advises you to hang up and report the call to the office’s non-emergency line at (402) 593-4111 or local police.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.