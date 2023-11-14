Salvation Army North Corps plans to expand facility to meet increasing need

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army is setting the table to serve more community members and offer more services in an area of Omaha where the need continues to grow.

Every day, Walter Phillips makes his way to the Salvation Army North Corps at 24th and Pratt streets to get lunch.

“Money’s tight right now,” he said. “Trying to make it is not easy, so I come up here and get the free food and stuff and sandwiches they put out for us.”

Phillips is one of about 200 people who line up here for lunch daily. Inside, people preparing the food are working in tight quarters -- there’s really not enough room anywhere in the building to help the growing number of people who need the services The Salvation Army provides.

“They should have expanded it a long time ago, should have made it bigger a long time ago,” Phillips said. “It’s a little too small for what they need. They need more room for more people.”

Work crews are already busy preparing for the facility’s expansion; a fence is going up at 24th and Manderson Streets, just north of the current location. Crews hope to begin preparing the site late this week.

What will grow from this site will be a welcome addition to the community, allowing The Salvation Army to provide more programs to help more people.

“It’s going to increase by about 200%. We haven’t got all the final plans done and what the final cost is going to be, but we’re going to expand, keep the current building but expand it about twice to the north.”

That space is needed; right now, the gym is being used for more than just basketball.

“Absolutely, when you go there and see kids playing in the gym, but sometimes we have to take them out of the gym because we have another program that needs to get in there like they’re handing out some coats that day or something like that.”

The people who count on The Salvation Army tell 6 News the services are really needed in the community, but they say the community center is all about just that.

“It brings a lot of people together, all nationalities, and we all get along great here,” said Dan Betten of Omaha.

Construction is expected to begin sometime this spring. Officials say a good portion of the funding needed to build the new facility has been raised.

