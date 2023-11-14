We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Even warmer but with more wind Tuesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a milder start in the 40s as you start your Tuesday and that should turn into an even warmer afternoon across the board. Widespread highs in the 70s are likely for many of us.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

One thing that will help us warm will be the very noticeable SSW wind gusting to at least 30 mph in the metro.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

A few areas north of I-80 could gust up to 40 mph at times too, especially later in the morning hours. Due to this, the fire danger is elevated across the entire area and several burn bans are in place.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

The wind will relax quite a bit Wednesday but that doesn’t mean it will be cooler. Highs will climb into the lower 70s yet again with abundant sunshine. Light south wind at 5-15 mph will make that day more enjoyable.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Unfortunately that wind will pick right back up Thursday along with the thicker clouds. Southwest wind gusts up over 30 mph most of the day will become northwest by the end of the day. They’ll still gust over 30 mph at times after the switch too into the evening.

It will be colder by Friday and the weekend but it will still be above average for us all. This Sunday will also be the first and best rain chance in quite some time.

Almost Friday
Almost Friday(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuberculosis is also commonly known as TB.
Douglas County officially declares public health emergency after tuberculosis exposures
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
One person was hospitalized after a crash along the Douglas/Sarpy County line Monday morning.
One sent to hospital after Monday morning crash in La Vista
Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all state workers who are still working remotely to return to the office.
Governor orders Nebraska public workers back to the office

Latest News

Incredible November warmth with some wind mixed in
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - November warmth continues
Beautiful fall weather continues for the next several days with highs in the 60s and 70s for...
November warmth continues
Jade's 3 Day Forecast