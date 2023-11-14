Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Even warmer but with more wind Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a milder start in the 40s as you start your Tuesday and that should turn into an even warmer afternoon across the board. Widespread highs in the 70s are likely for many of us.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

One thing that will help us warm will be the very noticeable SSW wind gusting to at least 30 mph in the metro.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

A few areas north of I-80 could gust up to 40 mph at times too, especially later in the morning hours. Due to this, the fire danger is elevated across the entire area and several burn bans are in place.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

The wind will relax quite a bit Wednesday but that doesn’t mean it will be cooler. Highs will climb into the lower 70s yet again with abundant sunshine. Light south wind at 5-15 mph will make that day more enjoyable.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Unfortunately that wind will pick right back up Thursday along with the thicker clouds. Southwest wind gusts up over 30 mph most of the day will become northwest by the end of the day. They’ll still gust over 30 mph at times after the switch too into the evening.

It will be colder by Friday and the weekend but it will still be above average for us all. This Sunday will also be the first and best rain chance in quite some time.

Almost Friday (WOWT)

