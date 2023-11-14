We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department

A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.(Live Oak Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Texas (Gray News) – Authorities in Texas arrested a man after a camera installed by the city was stolen but continued to send images to the police department.

The Live Oak Police Department made a Facebook post on Monday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The department said a city-installed game camera had been stolen. However, the camera still transmitted images to the officials, with many images featuring the suspect in detail.

Police shared the images with the Del Rio Police Department, which also shared them on its social media pages.

Eventually, the suspect was located and taken into custody, according to the department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuberculosis is also commonly known as TB.
Douglas County officially declares public health emergency after tuberculosis exposures
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all state workers who are still working remotely to return to the office.
Governor orders Nebraska public workers back to the office
One person was hospitalized after a crash along the Douglas/Sarpy County line Monday morning.
One sent to hospital after Monday morning crash in La Vista

Latest News

The man accused of assaulting former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally in Council Bluffs appeared in...
Papillion man accused of assaulting former senator appears in court
A man accused of robbing an Omaha gas station and leading a high-speed pursuit across the city...
Omaha robbery suspect makes first appearance in court
Omaha City Council unanimously approves Vision Zero traffic safety plan
ESPN's Dick Vitale says his vocal cord cancer is in remission, but his voice still needs to rest.
Legendary announcer Dick Vitale says his voice is still healing following cancer treatments
New York City Mayor Eric Adams leaves a news conference at Manhattan's downtown heliport, after...
NYC mayor deflects key questions on FBI probe, but he insists the law was followed