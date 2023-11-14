We are Local
Papillion man accused of assaulting former Arizona senator to be extradited to Iowa

A man was arrested on assault charges after Arizona politician Martha McSally said she was attacked in Council Bluffs on Wednesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man suspected of assaulting former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally while she was in the Omaha-metro last week is awaiting extradition to Iowa.

Dominic Henton, 25, of Papillion appeared in Douglas County Court on Tuesday and waived extradition. He will be held without bond until Iowa authorities retrieve him.

Dominic Henton, 25
Dominic Henton, 25(Omaha Police Dept.)

The assault happened Wednesday morning at River’s Edge Park under the Interstate 480 bridge. CBPD released surveillance camera images they said show Henton follow McSally eastbound over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and onto the trail.

EXCLUSIVE: Former Arizona senator responds from home after assault suspect arrested

McSally posted a video on social media about the incident, saying a man grabbed her “in a bear hug” then molested and fondled her until she fought him off. She said she threw her water bottle at him and chased him into the brush, where he hid before running off.

Henton was arrested Friday after Omaha Police responded to the area of 13th and Cuming streets for a check-well-being call he made to dispatchers. OPD then discovered he had an active warrant through Council Bluffs Police related to the McSally’s assault.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

