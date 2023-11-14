Papillion man accused of assaulting former Arizona senator to be extradited to Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man suspected of assaulting former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally while she was in the Omaha-metro last week is awaiting extradition to Iowa.

Dominic Henton, 25, of Papillion appeared in Douglas County Court on Tuesday and waived extradition. He will be held without bond until Iowa authorities retrieve him.

Dominic Henton, 25 (Omaha Police Dept.)

The assault happened Wednesday morning at River’s Edge Park under the Interstate 480 bridge. CBPD released surveillance camera images they said show Henton follow McSally eastbound over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and onto the trail.

McSally posted a video on social media about the incident, saying a man grabbed her “in a bear hug” then molested and fondled her until she fought him off. She said she threw her water bottle at him and chased him into the brush, where he hid before running off.

Henton was arrested Friday after Omaha Police responded to the area of 13th and Cuming streets for a check-well-being call he made to dispatchers. OPD then discovered he had an active warrant through Council Bluffs Police related to the McSally’s assault.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

—

6 News delivers breaking news alerts to your inbox. Sign up here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.