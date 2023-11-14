Omaha’s Holiday Lights Festival making major change

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This year, Omaha’s annual Holiday Lights Festival, celebrating its 24th year, is making a major change.

The ceremony, usually held on Thanksgiving night, will now be held the Saturday after the holiday to allow more people and downtown businesses to participate in the long-standing tradition. There’s one thing, however, that hasn’t changed -- the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign, hoping all those lights can call attention to the growing need for food in the community.

St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry manager Gayle Reyes and her team are on the front lines in the fight against hunger.

“Last Tuesday, we had the biggest amount of families,” Reyes said. “We had 130 families, not people, but families, coming into the pantry, and that was an amount I have not seen and many of our members say they’ve only seen 130 families here and there. A lot of them are new families, they have six kids, they have eight kids.”

Reyes said high prices at grocery stores have forced many families to come to the pantry for help. At the same time need is increasing, they’re seeing fewer donations come through the door, so the pantries are leaning on the Food Bank for the Heartland for help.

“They give us the meat, and most people aren’t donating meat to us,” Reyes said. “We absolutely need the food bank. We’ll order three, four thousand pounds of food every week from the food bank.”

The food bank says it’s dealing with the same issues as it works to provide food for more than 500 nonprofits across Nebraska and western Iowa.

“We’re not able to supply as much as we normally would because the lines are longer,” said Brian Barks, the food bank’s president and CEO. “The amount of food that’s available to us is less. The dollars that we’re spending on food aren’t stretching as far because of the price of food. The amount of food we’re receiving from the USDA is down significantly from the pandemic, so right now, unfortunately, we’re serving less food to more people.”

That’s why the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign is vital. Baker’s has set up blue donation barrels at their Omaha and Bellevue stores. All of us can make donations to help provide food to those in need -- and there are other ways we can help fight hunger in our community.

“This campaign and this time of year, when hunger is top of mind, is when we really encourage people to either make a financial contribution, come to the Food Bank and volunteer, or make a donation of food,” Barks said.

Information on how to donate or volunteer can be found on the Food Bank for the Heartland’s website.

