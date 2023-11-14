Omaha robbery, pursuit suspect makes first court appearance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested in connection with a northwest Omaha convenience store robbery that evolved into a high-speed pursuit Sunday made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

Georgi Crisafulli, 32, has been formally charged with robbery and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He’s accused of taking cash from a register at the Kwik Shop at 156th and Blondo before getting into a dark blue Nissan Rogue.

A police affidavit states a witness saw Crisafulli leave the Kwik Shop and noted the vehicle’s license plate number. A short time later, officers found the vehicle leaving a home near 155th and Jackson and attempted a traffic stop. Crisafulli sped off, and officers initiated a pursuit that lasted about 15 minutes.

Georgi Crisafulli, 32 (Omaha Police Dept.)

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies successfully deployed stop sticks, popping one of the tires; the pursuit ended at 153rd and Fort streets, where Crisafulli was taken into custody. Officers noted a pellet gun and cash from the robbery were found in the vehicle. He was booked for robbery and felony flight to avoid arrest.

Crisafulli’s bond is set at $100,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 19.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.