Omaha ‘Rainbow House’ brightens up Dundee neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house in Dundee is getting a lot of attention, and for good reason. From top to bottom, front to back, the house is painted like a rainbow.

If you’re driving or walking by, it’s hard to miss. It’s the most colorful house on the block, and maybe across the city, too.

“It’s cool to have a rainbow house,” said homeowner Ryan Basye.

Before the house was painted rainbow, it was nothing special.

“It was lime green, and this was on our list of properties to paint,” Basye said.

He owns a number of properties around Omaha, all of them painted bright colors but nothing like this one.

Basye said he didn’t intend for the rainbow house to be a political statement.

“I asked my daughters what they thought would be good for the next house, and they’re daughters so they said rainbow,” Basye said, laughing. “I was like alright I’m going to table that.”

Before the project began, there was a slight shift.

“We ended up having a bad conversation with somebody on the block, and [there] were very derogatory comments coming out of their mouth,” Basye said. “So in the back of my mind, I remembered the rainbow and said ‘Well you know what, we’re just gonna make it bright and bold and see what happens.’”

Basye said the five residents who live inside the rainbow house were all on board with the project. One of the residents tells 6 News he loves living in it.

“Some of them say ‘We don’t even have to tell people our address now, we just tell them the rainbow house,’” Basye said.

Everything from the gutters to the wiring — even the electrical boxes are painted with precision.

Basye credits his painter for his hard work and said there could be more to come.

“The next house may be the Cookie Monster, who knows, we’re going to think of something cool to do again but you know, this is a one-of-a-kind for us and we’re happy the way it came out.”

