Omaha City Council votes to ban bump stocks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha City Councilmembers voted 6-1 on Tuesday to ban bump stocks.

Councilman Don Rowe, representing southwest Omaha, cast the dissenting vote.

The vote comes two weeks after the council banned untraceable ghost guns; that vote was 4-3 along party lines, making possession of those parts illegal as of Tuesday.

At that earlier meeting, the council delayed its vote on an ordinance pertaining to bump stocks — gun accessories that allow for a multi-burst trigger; as well as a resolution banning handguns in public places like parks, following up on an executive order from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen has called the ordinances a common-sense approach to curbing gun violence.

Proponents have said Congress and the courts aren’t taking enough action, so the city needs to step in; opponents have said that whatever happens will be challenged in the courts.

