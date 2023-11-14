Omaha City Council votes to ban bump stocks
Two weeks after a vote to ban ghost guns was split along party lines, Tuesday’s vote was nearly unanimous
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha City Councilmembers voted 6-1 on Tuesday to ban bump stocks.
Councilman Don Rowe, representing southwest Omaha, cast the dissenting vote.
The vote comes two weeks after the council banned untraceable ghost guns; that vote was 4-3 along party lines, making possession of those parts illegal as of Tuesday.
At that earlier meeting, the council delayed its vote on an ordinance pertaining to bump stocks — gun accessories that allow for a multi-burst trigger; as well as a resolution banning handguns in public places like parks, following up on an executive order from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.
Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen has called the ordinances a common-sense approach to curbing gun violence.
Proponents have said Congress and the courts aren’t taking enough action, so the city needs to step in; opponents have said that whatever happens will be challenged in the courts.
