We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha City Council unanimously approves Vision Zero traffic safety plan

Omaha's City Council has unanimously approved Mayor Jean Stothert's "Vision Zero" safety plan.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a traffic safety plan for the city that has been years in the making.

The Vision Zero Omaha action plan prioritizes traffic safety — for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists — with an overall goal of eliminating all deadly and serious-injury crashes.

Spearheaded in Omaha by Mayor Jean Stothert over the past several years, Vision Zero is based on a model adopted in Sweden in the 1990s and is now embraced in roughly 50 U.S. cities, including biggies like New York and Chicago.

The Omaha Vision Zero efforts are outlined through a website that also includes a City of Omaha fatal crash dashboard.

Austin Rowser, assistant director of Omaha Public Works, told 6 News in August that Omaha had been utilizing Vision Zero traffic concepts for several years, working to humanize the approach to traffic safety and engineering. He said the city had already implemented traffic signal timing that favors pedestrian safety and was working to make sure there are safe paths for walking or cycling to and from transit stops and destinations.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuberculosis is also commonly known as TB.
Douglas County officially declares public health emergency after tuberculosis exposures
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all state workers who are still working remotely to return to the office.
Governor orders Nebraska public workers back to the office
One person was hospitalized after a crash along the Douglas/Sarpy County line Monday morning.
One sent to hospital after Monday morning crash in La Vista

Latest News

First responders arrived at the bridge over Deadmans Run, near 29th Street and Cornhusker...
Man spends hours in upside-down vehicle after swerving to avoid deer in north Lincoln
6 First Traffic Alert: Omaha braces drivers for several 10-day street projects
Traffic squeeze along Dodge Street near Omaha’s Crossroads getting tighter
Beginning Tuesday, one westbound lane on Dodge between 76th and 78th Streets will be closed.
Lane restrictions to begin Tuesday on Omaha's Dodge Street