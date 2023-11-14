Omaha City Council unanimously approves Vision Zero traffic safety plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a traffic safety plan for the city that has been years in the making.

The Vision Zero Omaha action plan prioritizes traffic safety — for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists — with an overall goal of eliminating all deadly and serious-injury crashes.

Spearheaded in Omaha by Mayor Jean Stothert over the past several years, Vision Zero is based on a model adopted in Sweden in the 1990s and is now embraced in roughly 50 U.S. cities, including biggies like New York and Chicago.

The Omaha Vision Zero efforts are outlined through a website that also includes a City of Omaha fatal crash dashboard.

Austin Rowser, assistant director of Omaha Public Works, told 6 News in August that Omaha had been utilizing Vision Zero traffic concepts for several years, working to humanize the approach to traffic safety and engineering. He said the city had already implemented traffic signal timing that favors pedestrian safety and was working to make sure there are safe paths for walking or cycling to and from transit stops and destinations.

