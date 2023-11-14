Nebraska group aims to get abortion issues on 2024 ballot, prepares for campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This year, LB574 scaled down abortion access in the state, from a ban past 20 weeks to past 12 weeks.

But a ballot initiative set to launch on Thursday could take the issue directly to Nebraskans.

Earlier this year, the 11th-hour amendment banning abortions past 12 weeks—put onto a bill originally aimed to restrict gender affirming care to minors—rippled out of the Nebraska Unicameral as shouts of anger and tears of joy.

A more confining ban past six weeks narrowly failed, but still, abortion rights activists said the current laws are too severe.

“When you have these very strict abortion bans, it absolutely is causing more harms and creating more instances of near death and full death experiences,” said Ashlei Spivey, who founded I Be Black Girl and works with the Protect Our Rights coalition.

A wave of ballot victories for abortion-rights organizers, like last week in Ohio, have lifted the morale of activists in Nebraska.

“It’s really exciting,” Spivey said. “And it just goes to show that time and time again, when you put abortion on the ballot and you ask voters what they want, they are going to protect their rights.”

This week, the Protect Our Rights coalition will launch a ballot initiative to let voters directly decide on abortion rights, which would mean a pitched battle for hearts and minds during election season.

“Once they understand the specifics of the issue,” Sandy Danek, who leads Nebraska Right to Life, said. “We believe the initiative will fail.”

The fight would require large expenditures, like in Ohio, which both sides said they’re prepared for.

“We’ve been doing this for fifty years,” Danek said. “We’re not going to shrink back from it now. It’s something that has to be done. And we’re willing to step up to the fight.”

“We really want to stop these attacks on abortion care for once and for all,” Spivey said.

The Protect Our Rights coalition hasn’t released what the initiative’s specific language will be, but that launch is set for Thursday in Omaha.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.