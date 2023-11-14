Nebraska Governor’s back-to-the-office executive order faces union scrutiny

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen issued an executive order directing state government workers to return to the office full-time, effective Jan. 2, with some exceptions.

But hybrid and remote work schedules have become common since the start of the pandemic in workplaces across the country, including Nebraska.

“Nebraskans are back to work, and they expect that our agencies are fully staffed and open for business Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,” Pillen said in an email statement Monday. “As public servants, we have a duty to meet that expectation, and deliver maximum value to the taxpayers.”

But exactly how that will save taxpayers’ money, or help them better meet expectations, isn’t clear to Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE).

“The executive order says something to the effect of, Nebraskans have a common sense expectation that their public servants are in person, I don’t know that that’s true,” Hubly said. “What I do know is common sense, and what we all believe in is that Nebraskans deserve public services in a timely efficient manner, and I don’t think a whole lot of people care how that happens as long as it happens.”

The NAPE represents over 8,000 state workers. But the Governor’s office didn’t communicate with them before signing the order. Hubly was disappointed to learn about it in a press release.

“We’re disappointed because I think it’s short-sighted, it doesn’t benefit Nebraska, doesn’t benefit public employees,” Hubly said,

Departmental surveys provided by the Governor’s office show most departments have a significant number of employees working some type of remote or hybrid schedule, but there is no data or information showing inefficiency in their work.

2023 Gallup analysis shows about 80% of remote-capable jobs in the United States have hybrid work options, and that six in ten exclusively remote employees are likely to look for work elsewhere if not allowed remote flexibility.

“Our biggest concern, frankly, at this point is we’re already still suffering from staffing shortages in a number of different areas,” Hubly said. “Some people who want to work remotely can work remotely, and if we tell them we’re not gonna allow that, we lose yet another piece of the talent pool to help us get our work done.”

Hubly said state employees his office heard from Monday were concerned, but not just for themselves.

“We’ve been... inundated with phone calls and emails, very few immediately pivoting to me, me, me, what does this mean for me?” he said. “The first thing out of most of their mouths... has been, how are we gonna provide services to the public who need them?... We’re already drowning in work because we’re short-staffed and what will this do?”

Changes to the conditions of employment with state workers will likely trigger bargaining, and the union is evaluating what they will do next.

“When the state makes changes to the terms and conditions of employment on subjects that are mandatory subjects of bargaining, which we believe this probably is, they would need to meet and bargain with us,” Hubly said. “The governor’s made a decision, and we’re committed to using our tools and working with his administration to fix this, but I think we need to think about the greater good here and how do we provide essential services to Nebraskans most efficiently. And it seems to me that remote work would be that.”

Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) data shows 32% of employees in the U.S. who began working at home during COVID, never want to return to their cubicles.

“For some workers, it’s really important to be able to have an opportunity to work from home; for some workers, it’s not possible,” Hubly said. “For example, our snowplow drivers will still be snow plowing in person all winter long, but if you’re in procurement or you’re in accounting where we have significant staffing shortages and you’re able to complete your work from home without any problem and that’s a benefit to you, why would we wanna lose those folks?”

Gov. Pillen’s office did not answer 6 News’ request for an interview.

