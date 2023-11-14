MUD to conduct hazmat training exercise Wednesday at Sarpy County facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Metropolitan Utilities District says it will conduct a hazmat training exercise Wednesday.

In a social media post, M.U.D. said the exercise will take place at its Platte South Water Treatment Plant near 36th and La Platte Road, south of Bellevue, and will include both Omaha and Bellevue Fire Department personnel.

⚠️NOTICE⚠️



On Wednesday, Nov. 15, M.U.D. personnel will conduct a Hazmat training exercise at our Platte South Water Treatment Plant near S. 36th St. & La Platte Rd. It will include members of the Omaha and Bellevue Fire Departments. This drill will not impact normal operations. pic.twitter.com/ZcRet3Q1zU — M.U.D. Omaha (@mudomahane) November 14, 2023

M.U.D. said the exercise will not impact normal operations.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.