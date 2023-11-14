MUD to conduct hazmat training exercise Wednesday at Sarpy County facility
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Metropolitan Utilities District says it will conduct a hazmat training exercise Wednesday.
In a social media post, M.U.D. said the exercise will take place at its Platte South Water Treatment Plant near 36th and La Platte Road, south of Bellevue, and will include both Omaha and Bellevue Fire Department personnel.
M.U.D. said the exercise will not impact normal operations.
