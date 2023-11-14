We are Local
Mother ‘shattered’ after 3 children killed in house fire, friend says

By KY3 Staff, Elizabeth VanMetre and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A Missouri mother is “broken” after her three children, ages 12 to 16, died in a house fire, according to a family friend.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire early Monday morning near Marshfield. A spokesperson with the Strafford Fire Department told KY3 the call went out shortly after midnight. At one point, extra water had to be brought in from Marshfield when firefighters ran out.

The fire caused part of the house’s roof to collapse.

Fire officials confirmed three children, ranging in age from 12 to 16, died in the fire. The Webster County Sheriff said the children were found on the home’s second floor.

Family friend Andrea S. says she woke up to several missed calls and messages from the children’s mother, her best friend since junior high.

“Her kids were her life, and now that she doesn’t have them, she’s shattered, broken,” Andrea said. “It just pains me because my family has formed that close bond with her family and her kids. It’s really shattering.”

Fire crews say the fire was determined to be accidental.

“We were talking about Thanksgiving on Saturday,” Andrea said. “They were so excited, and an accidental fire happens and that’s it.”

A neighbor found a dog severely burned on the property Monday evening and plans to take it to the veterinarian. Other neighbors stopped by to feed the family’s other dog, still in the fence out back.

The community is trying to do whatever it can to help the family.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating. No firefighters were hurt in the incident.

