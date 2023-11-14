Man spends hours in upside-down vehicle after swerving to avoid deer in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man spent about six hours inside his totaled vehicle after crashing into Deadmans Run to avoid hitting a deer Tuesday morning, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

First responders arrived at the bridge over Deadmans Run, near 29th Street and Cornhusker Highway, around 7:45 a.m. for a vehicle that was on its top in the water.

LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman said the driver told them he swerved to avoid hitting a deer, hit a guardrail and rolled down an embankment into the creek early Tuesday morning.

Lierman said the man remained inside his upside-down vehicle for six hours until employees from nearby businesses heard his calls for help and discovered the wreckage.

The man was removed from the SUV and transported to the hospital for his injuries. He was listed in serious condition.

Lierman said the man was alert and talking during his rescue.

Hazmat teams deployed floating barriers in the creek to help contain the spill of oil from the vehicle into the water, Lierman said.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 for updates.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.