Man found dead after apparent overnight crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNY, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was found dead after what appeared to be a single car crash in rural Washington County overnight.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy discovered the body just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday in a bean field off County Road P51 just southeast of Ft. Calhoun.

The department determined the driver was headed north on Co. Rd. P51 when he failed to navigate a curve in the road, left the roadway and rolled into a bean field.

The impact of the crash ejected the driver from the car.

The department did not initially release the identity of the driver, saying an autopsy will determine that and the cause of death.

