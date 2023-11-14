We are Local
Lincoln man accused of stealing ambulance remains held on $750K bond

Austin Risor was set to have his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Court Tuesday morning.
6 News has learned the Lincoln man accused of stealing a Council Bluffs ambulance over the weekend is also a prison escapee.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested after a Council Bluffs ambulance was stolen last month waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday related to an escape charge.

Austin Risor, 29, of Lincoln, remains held on a combined $750,000 bond for three charges he’s facing in Douglas County: escaping custody, a Class 4 Felony; theft or receipt of stolen property valued at $5,000 or more; and using a vehicle to avoid arrest.

A 6 On Your Side investigation uncovered the man accused of stealing a Council Bluffs ambulance over the weekend had been sought by authorities for weeks.

Risor had been in the custody of the Community Corrections Center of Omaha and was supposed to report to work at Lozier but walked away and never returned. That charge alone yielded a $250,000 bond.

Austin Risor, 29
Austin Risor, 29(Omaha Police Department)

Risor’s preliminary hearing in relation to the theft charges was also held; he will go to trial in district court on those two counts.

