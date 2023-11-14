We are Local
Hy-Vee stores to be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas

(Hy-Vee)
By Dean Welte
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Hy-Vee has announced that its more than 550 stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

On Nov. 23, all Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits stores, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will be closed. The company says customers will still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day.

“As we head into the holiday season, we want to once again show our appreciation for all our hardworking employees by providing them with quality time to spend with their loved ones,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s CEO. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, our employees can focus on and enjoy their own celebrations.”

Read more: Target will be closed on Thanksgiving

Customers who purchase holiday meal packs can schedule a time to pick up their order in-store before the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup from 8 – 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee grocery stores. Customers can order holiday meal packs by calling their local Hy-Vee store or by ordering online.

All Hy-Vee offices and store locations will also be closed on Christmas Day.

For more information on specific store locations or hours, visit www.hy-vee.com/stores.

