We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Huskers extend Athletic Director Trev Alberts through 2031

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts walks on the field before Georgia Southern plays...
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts walks on the field before Georgia Southern plays against Nebraska in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Husker Athletics has secured its main executive for the next eight years.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Tuesday that Athletic Director Trev Alberts signed a contract extension through 2031.

The extension was granted by university President Ted Carter, who will be departing Nebraska to become the next president at Ohio State University in January 2024.

Included in the new agreement is an annual base salary of $1.7 million for Alberts, which increases to $2.1 million in 2026. He’ll receive a $500,000 retention bonus if he stays at Nebraska through September 2025, and another $300,000 retention bonus for each year after that.

Alberts will also be awarded a $3 million completion bonus if he remains at Nebraska through the end of his contract.

The salary and bonuses are fully funded by the university’s athletic department, meaning no taxpayer or tuition dollars are used.

Alberts took over for Bill Moos as athletic director in 2021 and has made his mark already, signing Matt Rhule as Nebraska’s head football coach, staging the first-ever Volleyball Day in Nebraska, and inking a million multimedia rights deal with Playfly Sports worth $300 million.

Successfully navigating name, image, and likeness, laying out renovation plans for Memorial Stadium and the efforts to complete Nebraska’s “Go Big” expansion project were other factors Carter cited as reasons to extend Alberts.

“Today’s college athletics landscape is complex and ever-changing,” Carter said in a press release. “We need exactly the right person leading Husker Athletics forward. In Trev Alberts, we have found that leader.”

Alberts was a standout on the gridiron for the Huskers from 1990-1993 and won the Dick Butkus Award for college football’s best linebacker in his senior season.

“My family and I are humbled by the confidence that President Carter and the Board of Regents have placed in me,” Alberts said in the release. “It is an incredible honor and privilege to serve as the Director of Athletics at Nebraska and it is a role I don’t take for granted. Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff have accomplished so much in the past two years. We have great momentum in Husker Athletics and we are excited for what is ahead.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuberculosis is also commonly known as TB.
Douglas County officially declares public health emergency after tuberculosis exposures
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all state workers who are still working remotely to return to the office.
Governor orders Nebraska public workers back to the office
One person was hospitalized after a crash along the Douglas/Sarpy County line Monday morning.
One sent to hospital after Monday morning crash in La Vista

Latest News

Governor Jim Pillen will announce his appointment tomorrow afternoon to Nebraska’s Legislature...
Gov. Jim Pillen to announce appointment to District 41 legislative seat
Three Rivers MRC adds Washington County to jurisdiction
First responders arrived at the bridge over Deadmans Run, near 29th Street and Cornhusker...
Man spends hours in upside-down vehicle after swerving to avoid deer in north Lincoln
Florida trucker charged with hauling marijuana on I-80