Huskers extend Athletic Director Trev Alberts through 2031

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Husker Athletics has secured its main executive for the next eight years.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Tuesday that Athletic Director Trev Alberts signed a contract extension through 2031.

The extension was granted by university President Ted Carter, who will be departing Nebraska to become the next president at Ohio State University in January 2024.

Included in the new agreement is an annual base salary of $1.7 million for Alberts, which increases to $2.1 million in 2026. He’ll receive a $500,000 retention bonus if he stays at Nebraska through September 2025, and another $300,000 retention bonus for each year after that.

Alberts will also be awarded a $3 million completion bonus if he remains at Nebraska through the end of his contract.

The salary and bonuses are fully funded by the university’s athletic department, meaning no taxpayer or tuition dollars are used.

Alberts took over for Bill Moos as athletic director in 2021 and has made his mark already, signing Matt Rhule as Nebraska’s head football coach, staging the first-ever Volleyball Day in Nebraska, and inking a million multimedia rights deal with Playfly Sports worth $300 million.

Successfully navigating name, image, and likeness, laying out renovation plans for Memorial Stadium and the efforts to complete Nebraska’s “Go Big” expansion project were other factors Carter cited as reasons to extend Alberts.

“Today’s college athletics landscape is complex and ever-changing,” Carter said in a press release. “We need exactly the right person leading Husker Athletics forward. In Trev Alberts, we have found that leader.”

Alberts was a standout on the gridiron for the Huskers from 1990-1993 and won the Dick Butkus Award for college football’s best linebacker in his senior season.

“My family and I are humbled by the confidence that President Carter and the Board of Regents have placed in me,” Alberts said in the release. “It is an incredible honor and privilege to serve as the Director of Athletics at Nebraska and it is a role I don’t take for granted. Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff have accomplished so much in the past two years. We have great momentum in Husker Athletics and we are excited for what is ahead.”

