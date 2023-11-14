We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Hiker missing for months found dead with his dog still alive by his side

FILE -- Rescuers in Colorado say a hiker missing since August has been found dead with his dog...
FILE -- Rescuers in Colorado say a hiker missing since August has been found dead with his dog still alive next to his body.(Rustic Wanderlust via Canva)
By The Associated Press and Amy Beth Hanson, AP
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo. (AP) - A tiny Jack Russell terrier survived in the Colorado mountains for more than 10 weeks after her owner died of hypothermia, despite losing half her body weight, a rescuer said.

Richard Moore of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and his 12-pound dog Finney had set out to climb Blackhead Peak east of the town on Aug. 19, but never returned home, the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office said.

A days-long search of the treacherous and steep western side of the mountain between where Moore’s car was parked and the peak was unsuccessful, said Delinda VanneBrightyn with Taos Search and Rescue, whose search dog joined the effort. From the starting point, the hike to Blackhead Peak gains 2,150 feet in elevation.

When a hunter came upon the 71-year-old’s body in the San Juan Mountains on Oct. 30, Finney was still there with him, despite being down to just 6 pounds, VanneBrightyn said Tuesday.

A recovery crew was flown in the next day. Finney was taken to a veterinarian for a checkup and treatment and is now with Moore’s family, the sheriff’s office said.

Finney’s “magnificent story of survival” is a testament to her dedication and loyalty to Moore, said VanneBrightyn, who has trained dogs for two decades. “Jack Russells are pretty fierce, I have to say, they’re tough little dogs.”

The hunter found Moore’s body about 1.5 miles east of the peak, further away from his car, VanneBrightyn said.

Moore, who was an experienced hiker, died of hypothermia, Archuleta County Coroner Brad Hunt said. Hypothermia can cause people to become disoriented and confused.

But tiny Finney somehow survived, likely by hunting small animals such as mice while also managing to avoid predators like mountain lions, coyotes and bears, VanneBrightyn said.

“If that dog could talk it would be an amazing story,” she said. “We probably could not even believe the story the dog would tell.”

“We are very glad ... that Finney was returned to the family because they have lost their loved one, but they still have this wonderful, loyal dog,” VanneBrightyn said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuberculosis is also commonly known as TB.
Douglas County officially declares public health emergency after tuberculosis exposures
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Omaha Police pursued a robbery suspect from the area of 156th and Blondo Sunday, November 12,...
Omaha Police respond to gas station robbery turned high-speed pursuit
Gov. Jim Pillen ordered all state workers who are still working remotely to return to the office.
Governor orders Nebraska public workers back to the office
One person was hospitalized after a crash along the Douglas/Sarpy County line Monday morning.
One sent to hospital after Monday morning crash in La Vista

Latest News

The man accused of assaulting former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally in Council Bluffs appeared in...
Papillion man accused of assaulting former senator appears in court
A man accused of robbing an Omaha gas station and leading a high-speed pursuit across the city...
Omaha robbery suspect makes first appearance in court
A fight seems to have nearly broken out a congressional hearing.
Senator challenges witness to fistfight in hearing
The U.S. House voted to prevent a government shutdown on Tuesday night. LNL's Graham Ulkins...
LNL: House votes to prevent government shutdown
A Council Bluffs semi driver died after his tractor-trailer overcorrected and tipped onto its...
Council Bluffs semi driver killed in Fremont County rollover crash