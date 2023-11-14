We are Local
Gov. Jim Pillen to announce appointment to District 41 legislative seat

Governor Jim Pillen will announce his appointment tomorrow afternoon to Nebraska's Legislature District 41 seat.
Governor Jim Pillen will announce his appointment tomorrow afternoon to Nebraska’s Legislature District 41 seat.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor Jim Pillen will announce his appointment tomorrow afternoon to Nebraska’s Legislature District 41 seat.

The seat was vacated when State Sen. Tom Briese was appointed by the governor to serve as State Treasurer. District 41 is comprised of Wheeler, Boone, Greeley, Valley, Sherman, and Howard Counties, as well as portions of Buffalo and Hall Counties.

Pillen and the appointee are expected to make brief remarks before the oath of office is administered by Secretary of State Bob Evnen at the State Capitol in Lincoln.

