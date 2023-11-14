We are Local
Google donates $150K to Council Bluffs nonprofits supporting education

Google announced Tuesday it has donated $150,000 in new community grants to five Council...
Google announced Tuesday it has donated $150,000 in new community grants to five Council Bluffs-area nonprofits to support education and community skills training.(Ramsey Cardy / Web Summit / CC BY 2.0)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Google announced Tuesday it has donated $150,000 in community grants to five Council Bluffs-area nonprofits to support education and community skills training.

The Data Center Community Grants Program focuses on supporting organizations and initiatives surrounding a Google data center to help with issues like STEM education and bridging the digital divide in the community, as well as supporting education programs.

Five nonprofits received the money: Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment (PACE); the Kiewit Luminarium; the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce; Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs; and the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation.

Since breaking ground on its Council Bluffs data center in 2007, Google has employed hundreds of community members and awarded more than $3 million to Iowa schools and nonprofit organizations.

