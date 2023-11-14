We are Local
Florida trucker charged with hauling marijuana on I-80

By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Florida trucker will be in Buffalo County Court accused of hauling a bulk load of marijuana across Nebraska.

Sixty-one-year-old Pjeter Gjergji, of Clearwater, FL, was arrested this weekend on Interstate 80 near the Gibbon exit. A trooper observed his semi driving erratically and stopped him. During a search, the trooper discovered three pallets of cardboard boxes in the trailer. The boxes contained 18 bags of marijuana, each weighing 1.4 lbs.

Gjergji is charged in Buffalo County with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, breaking federal motor carrier laws and with erratic driving. He’s in the Buffalo County Jail on $100,000 bond and has an evidence hearing Dec. 2.

