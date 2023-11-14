First round of returns counted in Elkhorn school bond election

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Property owners in the Elkhorn School District have a multi-million dollar decision to make Tuesday.

District officials want to issue a $122.9 million bond to build new elementary schools and update existing schools and facilities.

School officials say the bond will not create a property tax rate increase. If passed, the bond would provide funds to increase safety, remodel, and expand other schools to help keep the class sizes small and hopefully old onto Elkhorn’s small-town feel.

Ballots were due to be submitted to the Douglas County Election Commissioner’s office or placed in a dropbox by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A total of 35,000 ballots were sent out among 37,763 registered voters in Elkhorn.

Here are the unofficial results as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, with 12,803 ballots counted thus far:

YES: 7,788

NO: 5,000

Another round of results will be released once accepted ballots received on Election Day are counted.

